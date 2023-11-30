Talks ongoing between Inter & Taremi’s representatives [Report]

Sempreinter – MILAN, Talks are ongoing between Inter Milan and the representatives of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that the Nerazzurri are in more or less daily contact with the 31-year-old’s representatives regarding a possible summer move.

By now, Inter’s interest in signing Taremi is a very badly-kept secret.

The Nerazzurri had considered a move for the Iranian international during the summer transfer window.

But in the end, it was Marko Arnautovic who arrived as a striker instead. The Austrian proved to be a lower-cost piece of business in the position than Taremi.

But far from cooling their interest in Taremi after signing Arnautovic, Inter have only pushed it back,

Taremi’s contract with Porto runs out at the end of next June. And the 31-year-old will not sign an extension.

Therefore Inter are now lining up a move for the Iranian on a free transfer.

Deals of this nature have been a pillar of the Nerazzurri’s transfer strategy for several years now.

And a player of Taremi’s quality and Champions League experience arriving without a transfer fee would certainly represent a real coup.

In the meantime, Inter are waiting to see how Arnautovic comes back from his thigh injury.

The 34-year-old has made a couple of substitute appearances before and after the November international break, having come back from a muscle strain that kept him out for around six weeks.

But this evening could be a bigger test for Arnautovic.

The former West Ham United and Stoke City striker will start in the Champions League against Benfica.

That match will be the first major test of whether Arnautovic can lead the line for Inter.

As with fellow summer arrival Juan Cuadrado, Inter are waiting to see if the Austrian can offer guarantees in terms of his fitness.

If Inter feel that Arnautovic is not reliable from a fitness perspective, they could well sign a striker in January.

In that case, Taremi would be the main target. However, Inter would have to negotiate not just with the Iranian’s representatives – but also with Porto.

On the other hand, if Inter wait until next summer that will not be necessary.

And as far as the talks with Taremi’s representatives, Inter are already laying the groundwork.

The Gazzetta report that Inter are receiving regular updates from the 31-year-old striker’s camp.