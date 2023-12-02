December 2, 2023

Mehdi Taremi scores against Famalicão [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 2, 2023
Cmjornal.pt – FAMALICAO, FC Porto today provisionally equalized rivals Benfica and Sporting in the Portuguese First Football League, winning 3-0 on their visit to Famalicão in a match on the 12th round of the competition.

Evanilson (nine minutes), Taremi (45+4) and Francisco Conceição (87) built the victory for the ‘dragons’ who remain in third place with 28 points.

They are now equal to the ‘reds’, who on Sunday face Moreirense, and with the ‘lions’, who close the round on Monday against Gil Vicente.

Famalicão, who ended up reduced to 10 players due to the expulsion of Zaydou Youssouf in the 80th minute, is in seventh place with 16 points.

