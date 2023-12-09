PGPL: Zob Ahan held by Paykan, Malavan lose to Shams Azar [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan football team were held to a goalless draw by Paykan in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday.

The Isfahan-based football team missed the chance to move up to second place and remained third in the table.

In Bandar Anzali, Malavan lost to Shams Azar 2-0 and Sanat Naft suffered a 2-1 home loss against Aluminum.

On Saturday, leaders Esteghlal will play Foolad in Ahvaz and Persepolis will host Havadar in Tehran.

Sepahan are to host Mes and Nassaji will play Esteghlal Khuzestan.