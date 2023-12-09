Allahyar Sayyadmanesh likely to leave Hull City [Report]

Tasnim – HULL, Iranian international winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will likely leave Hull City in January, Hulldailymail.co.uk reported.

Owner Acun Ilicali will again back team head coach Liam Rosenior with funds to strengthen his squad in a bid to give City a final push in the final knockings of the Championship season.

City will target at least one more attacking player to help ease the burden on youngster Liam Delap and the moderately more experienced Aaron Connolly.

Rosenior will look to move out fringe players with Sayyadmanesh likely to be one of those on his way having come close to leaving in the summer, and there will be other departures as Rosenior frees up space both in his squad and on his wage bill.