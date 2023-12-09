PGPL: Persepolis, Sepahan emerge victorious, Esteghlal held [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis and Sepahan football teams defeated their opponents at the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday, while Esteghlal were held by Foolad in Ahvaz.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis edged past Havadar 1-0, thanks to a goal from Mehdi Torabi in the 21st minute.

Sepahan also beat Mes 4-1 in Isfahan, while Nassaji edged past struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan in Ghaemshahr.

In Ahvaz, PGPL leaders were held to a goalless draw by Foolad.

Esteghlal are leading the table with 24 points, followed by Sepahan (21), Tractor (21) and Persepolis (20).