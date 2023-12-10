Iran’s Esteghlal FC becomes top football team in Asia

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Esteghlal FC became the top Iranian team in Asia, according to the Opta Power Rankings.

The Opta Power Rankings listed the top 10 football teams in Asia which shows Esteghlal from Iran as the best Iranian football team in Asia.

The best club football team in Asia is Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia, and Al-Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia is in second place in the continental rankings in December 2023.

Esteghlal and Sepahan from Iran ranked seventh and eighth in Asia, while Persepolis FC stood in the thirteenth place.

The Opta Power Rankings are a global team ranking system that assigns an ability score to nearly 13,500 domestic football teams on a scale between zero and 100, where zero is the worst-ranked team in the world and 100 is the best team in the world. These Opta Power Rankings are updated daily and currently rank teams from 183 different countries and 413 unique domestic leagues, providing a truly global rating system in men’s football.