Bologna ask Roma for Azmoun [Report]

Football-Italia.net – ROME, Sardar Azmoun has barely featured for Roma since arriving on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, so there are reports he could be re-routed to Bologna in January.

The Iran international arrived on loan with an option to buy for circa €12.5m over the summer.

So far he has made seven Serie A appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring one goal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttomercatoweb, Bologna have shown an interest in possibly taking over the terms of the Azmoun loan from Roma in the January transfer window.

The Rossoblu need a new striker to help Joshua Zirkzee, as Sidney van Hooijdonk is eager to get more playing time elsewhere this season.

Centre-forward Azmoun could technically still join a third different club this season, because he did not feature in any competitive matches for Bayer Leverkusen before the switch to Roma.

Azmoun turns 29 on January 1 and his previous clubs include Rostov, Rubin Kazan and Zenit St Petersburg.