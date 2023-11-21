Iran held by Uzbekistan [VIDEO]

TehranTimes -TEHRAN, Iran national football team were held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in Group E of the Preliminary Joint Qualification – Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 on Tuesday.

In the match held in Tashkent’s Bunyodkor Stadium, Ramin Rezaeian opened the scoring for Iran after 14 minutes. Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov was unable to save the ball from the close range.

Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.In the second half, Uzbekistan were the better team and came from behind to draw the match.

Oston Urunov pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute and with seven minutes remaining, Igor Sergeyev equalized the match.

The result means the teams will go into the next matchday, scheduled for March, 2024, level on points.Iran had defeated Hong Kong 4-0 on Thursday in Group E.