TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran defeated Sweden to claim the title of the 2023 World Deaf Futsal Championships on Sunday.

Team Melli beat Sweden 3-0 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Earlier in the day, Japan defeated Thailand 3-2 in bronze medal match. Iran had defeated Czech Republic and Thailand and drew with Brazil in the competition held in Nova Petrópolis, Brazil from Nov. 10 to 19.