Messi surpasses Daei with 110th goal for Argentina

TT – TEHRAN, Lionel Messi, the goal-scoring legend, surpassed Iran’s Ali Daei with his 110th goal for Argentina.

The Argentine is now the 2nd international top-scorer of all time, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo on 133 goals.

Messi added another remarkable chapter to his storied career by scoring his 110th goal for Argentina in a match against Bolivia. The goal not only opened the scoring but also secured Messi’s place as the second-highest goal scorer in international football. His latest milestone for Inter Miami’s star player moves him past the legendary Daei, edging Messi closer to the all-time record.

He also scored two more goals for Argentina in the 84th and 86th minutes to seal 6-0 win over Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Top International Goal Scorers of All Time:

132 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 215 appearances

112 Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 189 appearances

109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 148 appearances

94 Sunil Chhetri (India) – 151 appearances

89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances

85 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 119 appearances

85 Ali Mabkhout (UAE) – 115 appearances

84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances

84 Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 154 appearances