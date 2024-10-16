Messi surpasses Daei with 110th goal for Argentina
TT – TEHRAN, Lionel Messi, the goal-scoring legend, surpassed Iran’s Ali Daei with his 110th goal for Argentina.
The Argentine is now the 2nd international top-scorer of all time, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo on 133 goals.
Messi added another remarkable chapter to his storied career by scoring his 110th goal for Argentina in a match against Bolivia. The goal not only opened the scoring but also secured Messi’s place as the second-highest goal scorer in international football. His latest milestone for Inter Miami’s star player moves him past the legendary Daei, edging Messi closer to the all-time record.
He also scored two more goals for Argentina in the 84th and 86th minutes to seal 6-0 win over Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Top International Goal Scorers of All Time:
132 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 215 appearances
112 Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 189 appearances
109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 148 appearances
94 Sunil Chhetri (India) – 151 appearances
89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances
85 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 119 appearances
85 Ali Mabkhout (UAE) – 115 appearances
84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances
84 Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 154 appearances