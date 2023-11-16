AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Team Melli aspire to claim fourth continental title

Gulf Times – DOHA, Iran’s football team aspire to claim their fourth continental title when they take part in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 that will be held from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024.

In a series of reports on the teams that will participate in the AFC Cup, the AFC website shed lite on Iran’s team that were drawn in Group C along with United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Hong Kong.

The AFC report said that Iran will feel that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is the perfect stage for them to end their wait for a long overdue fourth continental title.

The last of Iran’s three titles – won consecutively – was in 1976 with the Central Asian side’s best having been semi-final finishes since.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei believes this can change in Qatar 2023. Iran’s best players are in their prime and have been consistently impressing in leagues across Europe over the last few seasons.

They were stopped by a rampant Japan in the semi-finals of the UAE 2019 edition but there is belief that Iran have a squad that will challenge for the title in Qatar 2023.

They start their campaign in Group C and will be confident of progressing despite the challenge that Palestine, Hong Kong, China and United Arab Emirates will pose.