Iran book place at U17 World Cup knockout round [VIDEOP]

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran booked their spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup knockout phase four a fourth time following a 5-0 win over New Caledonia.Iran ensured their progress to the FIFA U17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 knockout phase after a routine 5-0 win over New Caledonia on Friday.

The Iranians laid siege on the New Caledonia goal from the off but it took them 17 minutes to open the scoring, as Mahan Sadeghi crossed for Amirmohammad Razaghinia to head home.

The midfielder doubled his tally in the 34th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the area, but only after Esmaeil Gholizadeh had struck the post from the penalty spot.New Caledonia, to their credit, held firm after the restart and were not breached again until the 76th minute, when Reza Ghandipour found the net with a powerful header, FIFA.com reported.A fourth goal – which took New Caledonia to a record-breaking 23 goals conceded at the tournament – followed in added time, when Mohammad Askari lashed home.

Number five came just two minutes later, as Kasra Taheri slotted beyond Nicolas Kutran after breaking through on goal.Iran will meet Morocco in Round of 16 on Tuesday.