Iran clinches victory against Hong Kong in 2026 World Cup qualifiers [VIDEO]

IRNA.ir – TEHRAN, The Iranian National Football Team has secured a 4-0 victory over Hong Kong in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

This Thursday encounter marked the inaugural game of the two teams in the preliminary stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Iran’s starting line-up included Alireza Biranvand, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ramin Rezaiyan, Hossein Kananizadegan, Ehsan Haj Safi, Saeed Ezatollahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Qudous, Mehdi Tarimi, and Sardar Azmoun. The team was led by Head Coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Iran is currently competing in Group E of the tournament, alongside Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, and Uzbekistan. This resounding victory marks a promising start for Iran in the tournament.

On the same day, Uzbekistan secured a 3-1 victory against Turkmenistan.