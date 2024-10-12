Iran Futsal drop two spots in latest FIFA ranking

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran futsal team moved down to sixth place in the world ranking list published on Friday.

Team Melli, who were knocked out by Morocco from the 2024 Futsal World Cup, have dropped two spots in the ranking.

In the new ranking published today by FIFA, Brazil dominates the list.

Portugal came second in the ranking, followed by Argentina, Spain, Kazakhstan, Iran, Morocco, and Russia.

Ukraine are the ninth in the list followed by France.