PGPL: Mes Rafsanjan and Navidkia part ways

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Moharram Navidkia stepped down as head coach of the Mes Rafsanjan football team.

Navidkia, who had been named as Mes coach in February, announced his resignation Friday night.

The former Sepahan coach led Mes to the final of the 2023-24 Iran’s Hazfi Cup, where the team lost to Sepahan 2-0.

Amir Hossein Peyrovani has been named as the team’s interim coach.

Under leadership of Navidkia, Mes sits 14th in the Iran Professional League (IPL)’s 16-team table.