WCQ 2026: Iran-Qatar likely to be held in Dubai [Report]

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran national football team will likely host Qatar in Dubai in Group A of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that the World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Qatar, originally scheduled to take place at the Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad, Iran, should be held in a neutral country.

Now, the media reports suggest that the match will be held in Dubai, the UAE on Oct. 15.

Team Melli will meet Uzbekistan in Group A on Thursday at the Bunyodkor Stadium.