October 10, 2024

WCQ 2026: Iran-Qatar likely to be held in Dubai [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 9, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (6 votes, average: 1.00 out of 5)
Loading...
143 views

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran national football team will likely host Qatar in Dubai in Group A of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that the World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Qatar, originally scheduled to take place at the Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad, Iran, should be held in a neutral country.

Now, the media reports suggest that the match will be held in Dubai, the UAE on Oct. 15.

Team Melli will meet Uzbekistan in Group A on Thursday at the Bunyodkor Stadium.

More Stories

Amir Ghalenoei emphasizes importance of concentration against Uzbekistan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 9, 2024

AFC Women’s Champions League: Bam Khatoon draws with Kaya FC-Iloilo [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 9, 2024

AFC: Iran–Qatar World Cup qualifier to be relocated [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 8, 2024