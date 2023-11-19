Sardar Azmoun seeks for more minutes for Roma

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun is hoping to play a more significant role in Jose Mourinho’s rotations after the international break.

Following his decision to join Roma in the summer on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, Azmoun went through a brief spell of very little playing time and a lot of intense training sessions meant to get him up to speed with regards to how the team functions.

Now, Corriere della Sera reports that Azmoun’s efforts over the past few weeks have paid off. the player has climbed the ranks of Mourinho’s side and is expected to earn more minutes as Roma face a busy December schedule.

The newspaper claims Azmoun will be coming off the bench more consistently with the occasional appearance from the start in Paulo Dybala’s place.