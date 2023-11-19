November 19, 2023

Sardar Azmoun seeks for more minutes for Roma

Kamran D. November 19, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran striker Sardar Azmoun is hoping to play a more significant role in Jose Mourinho’s rotations after the international break.

Following his decision to join Roma in the summer on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, Azmoun went through a brief spell of very little playing time and a lot of intense training sessions meant to get him up to speed with regards to how the team functions.

Now, Corriere della Sera reports that Azmoun’s efforts over the past few weeks have paid off. the player has climbed the ranks of Mourinho’s side and is expected to earn more minutes as Roma face a busy December schedule.

The newspaper claims Azmoun will be coming off the bench more consistently with the occasional appearance from the start in Paulo Dybala’s place.

More Stories

Iran win 2023 World Deaf Futsal Championships title

Kamran D. November 19, 2023

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Team Melli aspire to claim fourth continental title

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 16, 2023

Iran clinches victory against Hong Kong in 2026 World Cup qualifiers [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 16, 2023