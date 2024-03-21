March 21, 2024

AFC Asian Qualifiers: Iran too strong for Turkmenistan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 21, 2024
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Defender Hossein Kanani scored twice as Iran cruised to a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan in Tehran on Thursday to stay on top of Group E of the Preliminary Joint Qualification – Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

Sardar Azmoun, Mohammad Mohebi and Omid Noorafkan were also on target at the Azadi Stadium for Team Melli, who joined Uzbekistan on seven points from three games with Amir Ghalenoi’s side leading the standings on goal-difference at the halfway point.

The Iranians will next travel to Ashgabat to face Turkmenistan again on Tuesday when victory would be enough to guarantee their progress to the next phase of the preliminaries.

Earlier in the day, Uzbekistan had defeated Hong Kong 2-0 in the group.

