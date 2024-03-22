Roma striker Azmoun confirms ‘serious’ injury with Iran

Football-italia.net – TEHRAN, Roma striker Sardar Azmoun is returning to Rome after suffering a ‘serious’ hamstring injury while on international duty with the Iran national team.

The 29-year-old found the net in a 5-0 win over Turkmenistan on Thursday but was forced off the pitch later on with a hamstring injury.

He has already undergone medical tests in Iran and he is now heading back to the capital to be assessed by Roma doctors.

The first fitness updates are quite worrying for Roma and their strikers who spoke to varzesh3 after the game: “My injury is serious, I need to get an MRI, but I’m sure it’s a hamstring tendon tear,” he said.

Azmoun is on loan at Roma from Bayer Leverkusen and the Giallorossi have an option to make his move permanent in the summer. The Iran international has two goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Roma are expected to release an official statement after the striker’s medical tests in the capital.