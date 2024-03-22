March 22, 2024

Hossein Abdi appointed as head coach of Iran U-20 football team

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 22, 2024
Nournews.ir – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has appointed Hossein Abdi as head coach of the country’s under-20 football team.

Mehdi Taj, the head of the FFIRI, announced in a TV interview on Thursday that Abdi has been selected to coach the Iran national under-20 football team following consultations.

In April, 2022, Abdi was appointed as head coach of Iran’s U17 football team.

