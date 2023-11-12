November 12, 2023

PGPL: Sepahan earn hard-fought win over Persepolis, Zob Ahan defeat Nassaji [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 12, 2023
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team edged past Persepolis 1-0 at the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Reza Asadi scored a stunning free-kick goal in the 70th minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Soon after, the visiting team put Sepahan under pressure but their strikers failed to capitalize on their chances.

Persepolis forward Shahab Zahedi was shown a second yellow card in the additional time.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan beat Nassaji 2-1 in Ghaemshahr and moved up to second place.

Esteghlal lead the table with 22 points, followed by Zob Ahan and Persepolis, who are on 18 and 17 points, respectively.

