Iran ready to meet England in 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup

Tehran Times – JAKARTA, After coming from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2, the young Persians are ready to meet England in their second match in the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Iran are scheduled to face England on Tuesday at the Jakarta International Stadium in Group C.

Regarding that New Caledonia are not a team to beat, a win or a draw could guarantee a place for Hossein Abdi’s team in the next round.

Iranian expert Asghar Maziar says that the Team are capable of winning a place in the next round.

“I believe that Iran did a great job against Brazil in their first match. They played better than their opponents in the second half and were motivated to win the game,” Maziar said.

“Iran have even the chance of qualifying for the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams. The players must forget the win against Brazil and just concentrate on their second match,” he added.

Iran made history in the 2017 edition held in India, beating Guinea (3-1), Germany (4-0) and Costa Rica (3-0) in the group stage. Iran defeated Mexico 2-1 in the Round of 16 but failed to advance to the semifinals after losing to Spain 3-1.

Now, the Iranian team can repeat the success once again, despite having a tough task ahead of strong England, who have defeated New Caledonia 10-0 in their opening match.