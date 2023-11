Team Melli squad announced for upcoming 2026 WCQ’s

Persianfootball.com – TEHRAN, Amir Ghalienoi has announced the squad list for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Hong Kong and Uzbekistan.

The Iran national football team will begin their journey to qualify for the 2026 Word Cup that will be joint-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America.

Team Melli will host their first match against Hong Kong on November 16th, followed by a trip to Tashkent to face Uzbekistan on November 21st.

Iran was drawn into Group E in the 2nd round of World Cup qualifiers which includes Hong Kong, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The following squad list was announced to attend the camp for the upcoming qualifiers.

The squad list:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand – Persepolis

Payam Niazmand – Sepahan

Hossein Hosseini – Esteghlal

Defenders:

Majid Hosseini – Kayserispor

Hossein Kannani – Persepolis

Shoja Khalilzadeh – Tractor

Amin Hazbavi – Al Sadd

Mohammad Daneshgar – Sepahan

Full Backs:

Sadegh Moharrai – Dinamo Zagreb

Ramin Rezaeian – Sepahan

Ehsan Hajsafi – AEK Athens

Milad Mohammadi – AEK Athens

Midfielders:

Saeid Ezatolahi – Vejle BK

Ahmad Nourollahi – Al Wahda

Ali Karimi – Kayserispor

Omid Ebrahimi – Al Wakrah

Rouzbeh Cheshmi – Esteghlal

Javad Hosseinnejad – Sepahan

Mohammad Ghorbani – Sepahan

Attacking Midfielders:

Saman Ghoddos – Brentford

Alreza Jahanbakhsh – Feyenoord

Mohammad Mohebi – FK Rostov

Mehdi Torabi – Persepolis

Mehrdad Mohammadi – Esteghlal

Aria Yousefi – Sepahan

Forwards:

Sardar Azmoun – AS Roma

Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto

Karim Ansarifard – Omonia Nicosia

Reza Asadi – Sepahan

Saeid Saharkhizan – Havadar