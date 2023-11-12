Nasaf, Bam Khatoon share spoils in 2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Uzbekistan’s Nasaf and Bam Khatoon shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the 2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship on Sunday.

The home side assumed control at the start of the first half and their dominance eventually told in the 27th minute when Gulzoda Amirova’s carefully placed shot found the net after Zahra Khajavi had initially produced a save to deny Lyudmilla Karachik.

With half-time fast approaching, Amirova worked her way into the box and was one-on-one with Khajavi, however, this time the Bam Khatoon custodian would win her duel to keep her side in the hunt.

The Iranian side bounced back in the second half with a more spirited display and drew level on 62 minutes when Mona Hamoudi got on the end of a long lofted ball to the back post and finished with aplomb, the-afc.com reported.

Nasaf retook the lead when Amirova set up Karachik for a smart finish from the center of the box in the 71st minute but the Iranians had the last say in the game with Sara Didar’s equalizer in the fourth minute of added time.

Earlier in the day, Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s defeated Sydney FC of Australia 3-0 to finish as Group B winners.

Bam Khatoon had previously lost to Australia’s Sydney Football Club and Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s of South Korea 2-1 in the group.