PGPL: Havadar draw with Paykan, Mes victorious over Foolad [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 4, 2023
Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Mes football team defeated Foolad 3-0 in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Mohammad Khodabandehlou opened the scoring for the host just seven minutes into the match and Brazilian forward Luciano Pereira made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 79th minute. With four minutes remaining, Pereira scored the third goal for Mes.

Havadar and Paykan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Tehran.

Struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan was also held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar in Ahvaz. Alireza Khoshkafa was on target for Esteghlal Khuzestan and Ahmad Reza Zendehrouh leveled the score in the 69th minute.

