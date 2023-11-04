November 4, 2023

Iran women’s national football team to play Jordan in friendlies

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 4, 2023
Tehran Times – AMMAN, Iran’s women’s football team will play two friendly matches with Jordan in Amman.

The matches are scheduled for Dec.1st and 4th.

Jordan will play Iran as part of preparation for the 2024 WAFF Women’s Championship, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Team Melli have recently participated in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament – Asian Qualifiers Round 2, where they lost to Australia and the Philippines and were held by Chinese Taipei.

