PGPL: Persepolis, Esteghlal held, Sepahan suffer home loss [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team suffered a late home 2-2 draw against 10-man Sanat Naft in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Ali Yousif Hashim Najatee put the visiting team into the lead with a header in the 14th minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Sanant Naft defender Hossein Sangargir was shown his second yellow card before the break.

Persepolis winger Mohammad Omri leveled the score before the hour mark and Giorgi Gvelesiani was on target from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Persepolis winger Danial Esmaeilifar scored an own goal in the dying moments of the match.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal were held to a 2-2 draw by Shams Azar in Qazvin and Sepahan suffered a 3-2 home loss against Malavan.

Tractor also defeated Nassaji 3-0 in Tabriz and Aluminum and Zob Ahan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Arak.