AFC awards Al-Ittihad 3-0 win after suspended match at Sepahan

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian football team Sepahan were penalized with a 3-0 loss and a fine over a canceled Asian Champions League match against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad.

The match was called off last month when the Saudi team — featuring former Premier League stars such as N’Golo Kante and Fabinho — walked out at the last minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

The Asian Football Confederation ruled that Al Ittihad should be awarded a 3-0 win and that Sepahan should pay a fine of $200,000.

Sepahan were also banned from hosting its next three Asian Champions League matches at home.

The AFC did not issue a public statement about the decision, and still listed the game result as “canceled” on its website Thursday.