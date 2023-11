Niieuwsblad.be – ST TRUIDEN, There was also a lot of rotation at STVV and it showed in the Belgian Cup.

The Canaries had a tough time against Francs Borains, placed fourteenth in the Challenger Pro League, and did not score in regular time.

This was achieved after five minutes in extra time.

Striker Kahveh Zahiroleslam broke the spell and eventually Shinji Okazaki and Jarne Steuckers made it 3-0 deep in extra time.