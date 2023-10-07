IPL: Foolad edges past Havadar in Tehran [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Foolad football team defeated Havadar 1-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot in Tehran’s Pas Stadium.

Havadar defender Sobhan Pasandideh was shown the second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

On Saturday, Mes will host Esteghlal in Rafsanjan and Sepahan face Sanat Naft in Isfahan.

On Sunday, Malavan will meet Nassaji in Bandar Anzali and Persepolis host Gol Gohar.