October 7, 2023

IPL: Foolad edges past Havadar in Tehran [VIDEO]

October 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Foolad football team defeated Havadar 1-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot in Tehran’s Pas Stadium.

Havadar defender Sobhan Pasandideh was shown the second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

On Saturday, Mes will host Esteghlal in Rafsanjan and Sepahan face Sanat Naft in Isfahan.

On Sunday, Malavan will meet Nassaji in Bandar Anzali and Persepolis host Gol Gohar.

More Stories

Iran defeat Maldives in 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification [VIDEO]

October 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Interest for Mehdi Taremi in Serie A continues [Report]

October 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

The best football stadiums in the world [Azadi Stadium]

October 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
https://siakad.poltekbangmedan.ac.id/images/ toto macau

https://pps.staisyamsululum.ac.id/-/slot-demo/

https://sister.iainmadura.ac.id/js/slot-demo-gratis/https://elearning-ppsdma.bpsdm.dephub.go.id/js/-/slot-demo/https://jdih.dprd.banjarnegarakab.go.id/common/slot-demo/http://sbh.bukittinggikota.go.id/-/slot-demo/https://jdih.pematangsiantar.go.id/db/demo-slot/https://jdih.ar-raniry.ac.id/img/slot-demo/https://unbk.darmajaya.ac.id/slot-demo/https://unbk.darmajaya.ac.id/slot-deposit-pulsa/http://pps.uindatokarama.ac.id/slot-deposit-pulsa/