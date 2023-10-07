October 7, 2023

The best football stadiums in the world [Azadi Stadium]

October 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Four Four Two – LONDON, From England to Argentina, Italy to Iran, these are the best places to watch football on the planet.

Looking for some additions to your bucket list? Well then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve picked out the best football stadiums in the world, ranking a variety of grounds from all four corners of the planet based on factors such as aesthetics, atmosphere and history.

Fetch your passport, and let the countdown begin…

22. Azadi Stadium

It might have an official capacity of 78,116 these days, but 128,000 people once crammed into the Azadi Stadium to watch a World Cup qualifier between Iran and Australia.

Club sides Esteghlal and Persepolis also call the Azadi home, and an incredible atmosphere is guaranteed for derby games.

