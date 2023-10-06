FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024: Iran drawn into Group B

FIFA – DUBAI, Giants Brazil and Portugal will clash in the group stage, while Spain, IR Iran, Tahiti, Argentina will make up a highly-competitive FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup pool.

The official draw for UAE 2024 has been made which sees giants Brazil and Portugal in Group D, whilst IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti are in a highly-competitive Group B.

All Groups:

Group A: United Arab Emirates, Egypt, USA, Italy

Group B: Spain, IR Iran, Tahiti, Argentina

Group C: Senegal, Belarus, Colombia, Japan

Group D: Brazil, Oman, Portugal, Mexico

Titans Brazil and Portugal have been drawn together in Group D at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™, while Argentina, IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti will form a highly-competitive Group B.

Hosts United Arab Emirates have debutants Egypt, Italy and USA to contend with in Group A. Another first-timer, Colombia, face Belarus, Japan and Senegal in Group C.

Portugal, the 2015 and 2019 winners, facing record five-time champions Brazil is a mouth-watering prospect. Mexico and Oman will try to cause a major shock and sneak into the knockout phase.

IR Iran came third at their last appearance at the global finals, and thrashed Japan 6-0 in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final in March. Tahiti finished runners-up twice, while Spain have one silver medal to their name.