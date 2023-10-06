October 6, 2023

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024: Iran drawn into Group B

October 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

FIFA – DUBAI, Giants Brazil and Portugal will clash in the group stage, while Spain, IR Iran, Tahiti, Argentina will make up a highly-competitive FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup pool.

The official draw for UAE 2024 has been made which sees giants Brazil and Portugal in Group D, whilst IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti are in a highly-competitive Group B.

All Groups:

Group A: United Arab Emirates, Egypt, USA, Italy
Group B: Spain, IR Iran, Tahiti, Argentina
Group C: Senegal, Belarus, Colombia, Japan
Group D: Brazil, Oman, Portugal, Mexico

Titans Brazil and Portugal have been drawn together in Group D at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024™, while Argentina, IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti will form a highly-competitive Group B.

Hosts United Arab Emirates have debutants Egypt, Italy and USA to contend with in Group A. Another first-timer, Colombia, face Belarus, Japan and Senegal in Group C.

Portugal, the 2015 and 2019 winners, facing record five-time champions Brazil is a mouth-watering prospect. Mexico and Oman will try to cause a major shock and sneak into the knockout phase.

IR Iran came third at their last appearance at the global finals, and thrashed Japan 6-0 in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup final in March. Tahiti finished runners-up twice, while Spain have one silver medal to their name.

More Stories

Iran agree with Saudis to reschedule ACL match after walkout

October 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers for Thailand 2024 set for kick-off

October 6, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Goalkeeper Sosha Makani signs for KFUM-Kameratene Oslo

October 4, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
https://siakad.poltekbangmedan.ac.id/images/ toto macau

https://pps.staisyamsululum.ac.id/-/slot-demo/

https://sister.iainmadura.ac.id/js/slot-demo-gratis/https://elearning-ppsdma.bpsdm.dephub.go.id/js/-/slot-demo/https://jdih.dprd.banjarnegarakab.go.id/common/slot-demo/http://sbh.bukittinggikota.go.id/-/slot-demo/https://jdih.pematangsiantar.go.id/db/demo-slot/https://jdih.ar-raniry.ac.id/img/slot-demo/https://unbk.darmajaya.ac.id/slot-demo/https://unbk.darmajaya.ac.id/slot-deposit-pulsa/http://pps.uindatokarama.ac.id/slot-deposit-pulsa/