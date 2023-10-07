October 7, 2023

Serie A clubs continue interest for Mehdi Taremi [Report]

October 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Ojogo – MILAN, The Iranian striker is completing the last year of his current contract with FC Porto.

Three months away from being able to commit to another club for next season, Taremi (in the photo) continues to fuel market rumors in Italy.

According to “Calcio Mercato”, Milan and Inter are considering making another move for the Iranian in January, after not being successful in the summer.

The portal also adds that FC Porto will now ask for 10 million euros for the Iran international striker.

