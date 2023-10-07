Iran defeat Maldives in 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran began their bid for a record-extending 13th AFC Futsal Asian Cup title with an 18-2 win over the Maldives in Group C of the 2024 Qualifiers on Saturday.

Iran, who were denied the 2022 title by Japan, were in their element against the Maldives at the Bishkek Arena with Saeid Ahmad Abbasi leading their charge with six goals – in the sixth, 23rd, 27th, 33rd and 35th (2) minutes, the-afc.com reported.

Captain Hossein Tayebi Bidgoli was also in fine form, netting in the 14th, 21st, 23rd and 39th minutes while Amirhossein Davoudi (5th, 15th) and Behroz Azimihematabadi (28th, 30th) scored two each.

Iran’s other goals were contributed by Salah Aghapour (2nd), Mahdi Karimi (12th) and Mohammadhosseini Derakhshani (27th) with Saamin Mohamed Naseer of the Maldives scoring an own goal in the 30th minute in the emphatic win.

Maldives, who scored through Ali Haafiz (18th) and Ali Shiyah (32nd), will look to bounce back against Lebanon on Monday and Iran face Kyrgyzstan.