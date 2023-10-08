Mohebi scores first goal for FK Rostov in loss to Krasnodar [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Sport.ru – KRASNODAR, The 11th round of the RPL took place today that saw league leaders Krasnodar host FK Rostov.

An exciting match that saw the visiting side go 2-0 up in the first half, ended with the victory for the bulls with a score of 3:2.

In the 23rd minute, Danil Glebov put the guests ahead.

In the 41st minute, Mohammad Mohebi doubled the Rostov team’s lead.

In the 50th minute, Eduard Spertsyan pulled one goal back for the hosts.

In the 80th minute the score was levelled thanks to an own goal by Nikolai Komlichenko.

At the end of the match, Krasnodar’s John Cordoba scored the winning goal.



*Mohebi goal at min 2.57.