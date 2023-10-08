Saeid Ezatolahi scores as Vejle beats Hvidovre [VIDEO]

Tipsbladet.dk – VEJLE, Vejle picked up its first home win of the super league season with a 3-1 victory over bottom team Hvidovre IF.

In an important blow to the bottom, Vejle secured its first home win of the season on Sunday with 3-1 over Hvidovre IF, who are now isolated at the bottom of the Superliga.

It was otherwise Hvidovre who controlled the game for large parts of the match, but Vejle knew its time and closed off well in defence. This allowed the hosts to pick up three extremely important points.

The victory was founded in seven furious minutes at the end of the first half, when Vejle initially fell behind, but turned the game on its head with two quick goals.

Despite the victory, Vejle is still below the relegation line with eight points, which is three less than OB above the line. Winless Hvidovre is last with just three points.

In the first half, both teams found it difficult to play through the opponent’s defense and create scoring chances, but towards the end of the half the game exploded with three quick goals.

Five minutes before the break, Hvidovre put themselves in front after a nice and well-played attack. A cross hit offensive player Christian Greko Jakobsen, who sliced ​​the ball into the goal to make it 1-0.

However, Hvidovre only got a few minutes in the driving seat, because two minutes later midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi headed the equalizer into the goal after a corner kick. And in the extra time of the half, Vejle took the lead when striker German Onugha scored the third header of the half for a half-time lead of 2-1.

After the break, the visitors tried to settle into the game against a low-ranking Vejle team, which primarily had in mind to protect the lead.

Although Hvidovre had most of the ball, the team had major problems getting pace and intensity into the game. Therefore, the team did not create the big scoring chances.

Instead, Vejle closed the match after 71 minutes, when the offensive player Yeni N’Gbakoto kicked the ball into the goal for the final score 3-1 after a quick conversion.