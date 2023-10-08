October 8, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal beats Mes Rafsanjan, Sepahan defeat Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

October 8, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – RAFSANJAN, Esteghlal football team edged past Mes 1-0 on Saturday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Meysam Teymouri scored an own goal in the 52nd minute in Rafsanjan’s Shohadaye Sanat Stadium.

Sepahan also defeated Sanat Naft 4-1 in Isfahan.

Reza Asadi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute and Aria Yousefi made it 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Isa Alekasir netted a brace in the 33rd and 50th minutes.

With 10 minutes remaining, Taleb Reykani scored a consolation goal for Sanat Naft.

Malavan will host Nassaji on Sunday, while Persepolis meet Gol Gohar in Tehran.

