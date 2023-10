(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 10-2 in Group C of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification on Monday.

Iran, who were denied the 2022 title by Japan, had defeated the Maldives 18-2 at the Bishkek Arena in their opening match.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon defeated the Maldives 6-1.

Iran will play Lebanon on Wednesday, while Kyrgyzstan meet the Maldives.