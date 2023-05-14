May 14, 2023

Taremi leads comeback as FC Porto defeat Casa Pia [VIDEO]

May 14, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Sicnoticias.pt – PORTO, FC Porto won this Sunday against Casa Pia at the Estádio do Dragão by a scoreline of 2-1 in a game counting for the 32nd round of the Primeira Liga.

Casa Pia managed to take the lead in the first half with an own goal by Evanilson.

In the 57th minute, Taremi scored the equalizer which brought more peace of mind to Sérgio Conceição’s team.

In the final minutes, the dragons put Casa Pia against the ropes and scored the winning goal from Dany Namaso in the 90+3 minute.

With this victory FC Porto has 79 points and remains in second place, 4 points behind leaders Benfica.

