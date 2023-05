Sport-fm.gr – ATHENS, AEK have been crowned champions after a dominant display infront of a home crowd in Athens.

The union took the last step they needed as they crushed Volos 4-0 and celebrated their return to the top, as champions, of the Stoiximan Super League after five years.

Zuber, Gacinovic, Pineda and Szymanski scored the goals at the OPAP Arena.

This is AEK Athens 13th title in their history.