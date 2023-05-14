U17 Friendly: Iran draw with Saudi Arabia in second friendly

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran U-17 football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia U-17 Saturday night in a friendly match in Dubai, the UAE.

The two teams had shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their first match, held on Wednesday.

Hossein Abdi’s side previously participated in the Belarus “Development Cup” in February.

Iran prepares for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, where the team has been drawn in Group B along with South Korea, Afghanistan and Qatar.