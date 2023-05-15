Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Feyenoord seal Dutch Eredivisie title

Mehr News – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord wrapped up the Dutch championship with its Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Feyenoord emerged victorious over Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 and sealed the Dutch Eredivisie title with its Iranian striker, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, late on Sunday.

The Iranian attacker spoke to the Dutch press after the win. Alireza Jahanbakhsh was full of praise for the supporters present afterwards.

“It is unbelievable to see how proud all Feyenoord supporters are here today,” Jahanbakhsh tells RTV Rijnmond. “I have had a good relationship with the fans since day one. I cannot describe how proud I am of my fellow players, trainers, supporters and the whole of Rotterdam.”

Jahanbakhsh enjoys the audience. “First of all, I immediately get goosebumps. I have never experienced such a party. I have experienced some good parties with the national team, but never like this. The Feyenoord supporters are always there. They support us every game. “They give us such a good feeling. We have a young selection and the supporters really make it special for us. When we play at home you immediately see the difference with other stadiums in the Netherlands.”

Feyenoord moved to 79 points from 32 games, out of the reach of nearest challengers PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord have lost only one of their 32 league games played this season.

It was Feyenoord’s 16th title but only their second in the last two decades, emerging from the shadows of arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and PSV.