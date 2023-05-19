May 19, 2023

Iran to compete at CAFA U-20 Championship 2023

May 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran football team will compete at the CAFA U-20 Championship 2023 later this month.

The team, headed by Ali Doosti-Mehr, will participate at the competition in Tajikistan.

The tournament will bring Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan together.

Iran will face Tajikistan on May 20 in its opener.

Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is one of five regional bodies of governance in association football in Asia.

