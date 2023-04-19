Sayyadmanesh scores in Hull City loss to Middlesborough [VIDEO]

BBC – MIDDLESBOROUGH, A three-goal blitz in six minutes saw Middlesbrough fight back from a goal down to keep their very slim Championship automatic promotion hopes alive with victory over Hull City.

The Tigers took a deserved lead before the break when Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed home Adama Traore’s near post corner.

Hayden Hackney levelled for the hosts with a composed finish from sub Isaiah Jones’ low centre and Cameron Archer quickly slotted them into the lead when the Hull defence failed to deal with a long ball up the pitch.

Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom then slammed home his side’s third and his 29th goal of the campaign to secure the points against a shell-shocked Tigers.

Boro could and perhaps should have added more gloss to the scoreline but three was enough and their attention will now turn to a huge game at third-placed Luton Town on Monday.

This was a first defeat in six for Hull, who now host out-of-sorts Watford on Saturday.