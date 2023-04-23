April 23, 2023

Shams Azar claims Azadegan League title

April 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – QAZVIN, Shams Azar football team claimed the title of the 2022/23 Azadegan League title.

The Qazvin-based football side defeated Chadormalu 3-1 in an away game and was promoted to Iran Professional League (IPL) with four matches to spare.

Esteghlal Khuzestan is also on the verge of winning promotion to IPL.

Khalij Fars have been relegated to League 2.

The Azadegan League, also known as League 1, is the second-highest division of professional football in Iran.

It was the top-level football league in Iran from its foundation in 1991 until 2001 when the Persian Gulf Pro League was established.

