(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – PACOS DE FERREIRA, Porto football team defeated Pacos de Ferreira 2-0 on Saturday in the Primeira Liga of Portugal.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for the visiting team from the spot in the 66th minute and Tony Martinz made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute.

Porto is second with 70 points in the table.

Benfica leads the table with 71 points and one game in hand.