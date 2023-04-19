Iran to participate at Jordan hosted four-team tournament [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will participate in a four-team tournament hosted by the Jordanian FA.

The football federation of Iran has confirmed the news that Team Melli will attend.

The event will bring Jordan, Iran, Iraq, and Qatar together in October in Amman.

Team Melli will also take part in the inaugural senior men’s CAFA tournament in Kyrgyzstan, slated for June 12th to 20th.

Iran national football team coach Amir Ghalenoei took charge in March, and the Persians have since been held to a 1-1 draw against Russia and a win against Kenya 2-1 in two friendlies.