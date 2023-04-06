Iran unchanged in latest FIFA ranking

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran’s national football team remained in 24th place in the FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Russia and defeated Kenya 2-1 in two friendly matches in late March in Tehran.

Japan, runners-up to Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, is four places ahead of Iran in the ranking.

Six years after last topping the FIFA World Ranking, Argentina (1st, plus 1) are once again at the summit of world football. Recent friendly wins against Panama (2-0) and Curaçao (7-0) helped the world champions dethrone Brazil (3rd, minus 2), who paid a high price for defeat in their friendly against Morocco (2-1).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 20 July.