KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists in Feyenoord semi-final loss to Ajax [VIDEO]

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 5: Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord, Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the TOTO KNVB Cup - Semi-Final match between Feyenoord and Ajax at Stadion Feyenoord on April 5, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands (Photo by Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures)

Football-oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Crowd issues marred the KNVB Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax in De Kuip. Ajax saw off the hosts 2-1 to set up a final against PSV Eindhoven.

The game was already delayed just after the start as fireworks caused issues with smoke and the play was paused until it cleared.

After fourteen minutes, Ajax had the lead with Dusan Tadic taking advantage of poor defending to lash the ball into the net. Feyenoord then pushed for an equalizer which eventually came in first-half stoppage time through Santiago Gimenez. The forward headed in from an Alireza Jahanbakhsh cross.

Six minutes into the second half, Ajax restored their lead through Davy Klaassen, who fired in after a messy situation in the Feyenoord box.

The game was then stopped for an extended period after Klaassen was struck by a bottle from the crowd. Orkun Kokcu and Tadic squared up and in the melee that followed, Klaassen was hit over the head which caused a gash. The players were taken off but both decided to carry on playing.

Klaassen tried to continue but was brought off for Brian Brobbey, while Feyenoord made four changes. The hosts pushed forward but the closest they came to an equalizer was a Gimenez effort that hit the post.

Kenneth Taylor will miss the final for Ajax after he was shown his second yellow card in stoppage time. Ajax will now face PSV in the final on the 30th of April.

For Feyenoord, it is the first loss in 22 games and they will now have to pick themselves up for the league and Europa League.