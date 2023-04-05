AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 dates confirmed

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 confirmed that the upcoming edition of Asia’s flagship national team competition will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Asia’s top 24 nations will compete for the most prestigious prize in Asian football and, as part of efforts to engage with more fans than ever before, the 18th edition of the tournament will maximize the advantage of playing the opening game on a Friday and the final on a weekend.

At the same time, the AFC and LOC have also confirmed that the eagerly anticipated showpiece will be staged across eight stadiums, six of which were venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, namely: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium as well as the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: “We know that the Local Organising Committee and the Qatar Football Association will stage a true spectacle never before experienced in Asian football history.”